Real Madrid's war on referees continues! Los Blancos raging as Man Utd loanee Antony is cleared to face them for Real Betis after red card 'shamefully' overturned
Real Madrid launched a new attack on the Spanish football authorities after it was revealed that Antony's ban had been rescinded in time to play them.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Real Madrid continue to fight Spanish officials
- Angry Antony can play them after red card
- Club believe system is rigged against them