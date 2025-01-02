Real Madrid wages: Who is the best paid player at Los Blancos and everything you need to know about Madrid's salary bill

How much do Los Merengues players earn annually and who receives the most into their account?

It wouldn't be a stretch to say that Real Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and not just sportingly. Financially, not many clubs are as well run as Real Madrid. And the fact that they are among the most valuable clubs almost year after year is a testament to their board led by Florentino Perez.

Real Madrid, in the past five years or so, have shifted their transfer policy from spending exorbitant amounts on proven players to splashing on free agents and young stars with potential to become generation-defining players. Yeah, there's the odd Jude Bellingham transfer every two to three seasons, but they acquired Kylian Mbappe on a free, and might poach Trent Alexander-Arnold the same way in the summer.

The club continues to be mindful of the amount they pay in wages to every player. Mbappe, for example, had to take a significant wage cut after leaving PSG. However, their annual payroll is still among the most expensive in the world.

So, who is the highest earner at the Santiago Bernabeu this season? And who is on the opposite end of the spectrum?

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross and on an annual basis