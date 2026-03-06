Real Madrid hit with UEFA fine after fan spotted doing Nazi salute during contentious Benfica clash in wake of Vinicius Jr racism row

UEFA has imposed a financial penalty and a suspended stadium closure on Madrid following a series of controversial incidents during the second leg of their Champions League play-off against Benfica. The governing body’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) took action after a supporter was filmed performing a Nazi salute in the stands of the Santiago Bernabeu on February 25, 2026.
The reigning European champions secured a 2-1 victory on the night, but the result has been overshadowed by the behaviour of a minority of fans. The ruling includes a €15,000 fine and the closure of 500 seats in the lower south stand, though the latter is suspended for a one-year probationary period.