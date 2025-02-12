Real Madrid's top 10 Champions League comebacks of the 21st century - ranked

Los Blancos have always boasted some of the best players in the world, but its their never-say-die spirit which so often proves decisive in Europe

There's an air of entitlement about Florentino Perez's Real Madrid that rubs a lot of people up the wrong way. But there's simply no denying the efficacy of that sense of superiority.

Players come and go at Santiago Bernabeu, but one thing never changes: the belief that the European Cup belongs to Madrid and that no matter the circumstances, they will always find a way to win. The net result is a self-perpetuating cycle of success, with Real repeatedly proving themselves the best team in the Champions League often because they simply believe themselves to be.

Time and time again, Madrid have ended up staring defeat in the face and, time and time again, they've somehow managed to emerge victorious by leaning on a never-say-die spirit that borders on arrogance yet demands respect.

Below, GOAL counts down the most remarkable fightbacks we've seen from the undisputed kings of European football since the turn of the century...