They want how much?! Real Madrid to sue UEFA for staggering multi-billion figure in damages after Super League ruling goes La Liga giants' way

The European Super League, once hailed as the most controversial project in football history is back in the headlines, and this time the stakes are even higher. Madrid and A22 Sports Management, the company that promoted the ill-fated breakaway competition, have announced plans to sue UEFA for a staggering €4.5 billion in damages.

According to AS, the figure represents lost profits, reputational harm and competitive damage caused by UEFA’s alleged monopoly. Lawyers for both Madrid and A22 are already drafting the claim, marking a decisive shift in strategy. After months of failed discussions and nearly a dozen unproductive meetings, the parties have decided to go on the offensive.

This comes in the wake of a Madrid court ruling that sided with Los Blancos and A22, dismissing UEFA’s appeals and confirming that the governing body had “seriously infringed European Union free competition rules”. For club president Florentino Perez, it was the green light he had long been waiting for. The club feels that with the Madrid ruling in their favour they can seek justice and reclaim billions they believe were lost to UEFA’s unlawful obstruction.