Real Madrid to step up pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck as top target Dayot Upamecano nears Bayern Munich contract extension

Real Madrid’s transfer strategy for the upcoming summer window has undergone a significant forced revision following developments in Germany. The Spanish giants had reportedly identified Bayern centre-back Upamecano as their priority defensive target. The appeal of the French international was twofold: his proven quality at the highest level of the Champions League and, crucially, his contractual situation.

Upamecano was initially viewed as the "dream candidate" by the Madrid board because his contract was set to expire, making him available on a free transfer - a market strategy Los Blancos have exploited successfully in recent years with the likes of Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Kylian Mbappe. However, reports now indicate that the defender is on the verge of extending his stay at the Allianz Arena, effectively ending Madrid's hopes of landing him for free.

With Upamecano likely off the table and the club reportedly cooling their interest in Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, the European champions have been forced to look further down their shortlist. That search has landed firmly on Borussia Dortmund’s Schlotterbeck.