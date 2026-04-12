Real Madrid striker targets Mbappé

Fede Valerius Moriki’s first-half brace for Mallorca in their 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano on Matchday 31 has intensified the race for La Liga’s top-scorer honour.

Muriqi opened the scoring in the 36th minute and doubled the lead four minutes later.

Jean Vergili added a third in the 65th minute, lifting Mallorca to 34 points and 15th place.

Moriki had also netted the winner in Mallorca’s 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in the previous round.

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