Real Madrid confirm €20m signing of Denzel Dumfries - with Trent Alexander-Arnold facing fresh competition in bid to fill the Blancos’ right-back berth

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Dumfries from Inter after reaching an agreement with the Serie A club. In an official statement, Los Blancos announced that the Netherlands international has signed a four-year contract running until June 30, 2030.
The 30-year-old arrives at the Santiago Bernabeu for a reported fee of €20 million (£21.6m/$29.1m), as per The Athletic. Inter chose to sell the defender as he entered the final stages of his contract. His arrival also adds another experienced option at right-back, where Madrid already has Alexander-Arnold.