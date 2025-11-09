Real Madrid player ratings vs Rayo Vallecano: Kylian Mbappe & Co. go missing as abject Blancos draw a blank in stalemate

Madrid offered little in the way of attacking threat in the first half., but there were a few chances. Arda Guler, who looked much improved after a dull performance at Anfield, stung the goalkeeper's palms early while Raul Asencio failed to convert from a diving header. Rayo, meanwhile, weren't afraid to hit on the break, and drew a duo of signature stops out of Thibaut Courtois as the half wore on.

Mbappe had a good effort on the hour mark, but skewed wide, while Bellingham went close after, but saw his poke denied by a late sliding challenge. The home side, in fact, looked more likely to score after the break as they peppered the Madrid goal and created opportunities on the break. At the other end, Mbappe lost his positional disclipline and Bellingham tried to do too much through the middle.

There will, admittedly, be games like this for Madrid - especially away from home - but with the title race poised to be as tight as ever, it could be costly.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Vallecas...