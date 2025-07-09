Real Madrid player ratings vs PSG: What a mess! Defensive meltdown combined with Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe no-shows lead to Club World Cup embarrassment for Los Blancos

Xabi Alonso's men were entirely outclassed by the Champions League winners to crash out of the tournament

Kylian Mbappe endured an ugly reunion with his former team as Real Madrid were torn apart by a rampant Paris Saint-Germain en route to a 4-0 loss in the semi-final of the Club World Cup. Los Blancos toiled throughout, a combination of defensive errors and inferior quality leading to an embarrassment at the hands of Luis Enrique's side.

It was an even game for about five minutes, and a couple of early Madrid attacks suggested that this might be a more competitive contest than most predicted. But Xabi Alonso's side then self-destructed in defence, as Raul Asencio's heavy touch was picked off by Ousmane Dembele, before Fabian Ruiz finished into an open net. Antonio Rudiger went one better shortly after when he generously surrendered the ball to Dembele, who ran through on goal and finished.

Ruiz got his second of the game before the half-hour mark, with five PSG touches needed to get the ball from their own 18-yard box to a comfortable finish for the Spain midfielder. It might have been worse by half-time, too, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fired wide after a clever shuffle through the Madrid defence.

PSG rather took their foot off the gas in the second half, but Madrid didn't really take advantage as Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. were replaced after an hour. Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez came on for their swansongs in white before Goncalo Ramos made it four with three minutes left on the clock.

GOAL rates Madrid's players from MetLife Stadium...