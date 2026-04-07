Real Madrid player ratings vs Bayern Munich: Vinicius Jr frustrates while Alvaro Carreras has a nightmare as Alvaro Arbeloa's big selection calls fall flat in Champions League loss

Los Blancos' plan to sit back and hit Bayern on the counter was was clear from the outset, but that left them open to wave after wave of Bayern pressure, and Dayot Upamecano should have scored early on off a Harry Kane cut-back, but the centre-back fluffed his lines from close range.

Madrid did have their moments on the break, and both Vinicius and Mbappe forced Manuel Neuer into good saves as the half wore on. It was Bayern who took the lead, though, as Kane fed Serge Gnabry, who in turn slipped Luis Diaz behind the defence for an easy finish just shy of half-time.

They doubled their lead right after the break, this time Michael Olise - who was excellent all night long - laid off to Kane, who stroked home from 25 yards.

Madrid started to hum soon after as Vinicius and Mbappe surged forward over and over while substitute Jude Bellingham drove from deep. Their goal was, when it arrived, deserved. Alexander-Arnold fired in an angled cross to Mbappe, who bundled the ball over the line. From there, Vinicius and Mbappe could have bagged another couple apiece while Diaz and Olise both miscued for Bayern. In the end, 2-1, somehow, exhaustingly, felt like a fair scoreline.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Bernabeu...