Real Madrid player ratings vs Barcelona: Jude Bellingham called game! Ballon d'Or favourite's last-gasp winner settles El Clasico - and La Liga title race - as Lucas Vazquez plays unlikely starring role

Jude Bellingham played Clasico hero again, scoring an injury-time winner to cap off yet another scintillating performance against Barcelona. His late goal, coupled with a fine showing from back-up right-back Lucas Vazquez, saw Los Blancos snatch a 3-2 win - and surely wrap up La Liga's title race for good.

Madrid endured a sloppy start, and were made to pay as Andreas Christensen rose at the back post to nod home a header from a teasing corner. They equalised soon after, though, when Vinicius Jr fired home from the penalty spot after Vazquez was fouled by Pau Cubarsi.

Barca thought they had retaken the lead later in the first half, when a Lamine Yamal flick appeared to cross the line, but a VAR check was unable to confirm whether the ball snuck in. The Blaugrana eventually regained the advantage in the second half, however, as Fermin Lopez finished from close range after an Andriy Lunin blunder.

Madrid responded again through Vazquez, who was able to sneak in at the far post to turn Vinicius' angled cross into the net, before Bellingham bagged the winner, rifling a shot into the roof of the net in the 91st minute to send the Madrid crowd into raptures. Title race over.

