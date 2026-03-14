Real Madrid player ratings vs Elche: Dean Huijsen does it all! Defender stars at both ends and Federico Valverde & Arda Guler net stunning goals as Alvaro Arbeloa's side stay hot on Barcelona's tail

As expected, Madrid were met by a stubborn Elche side who were content to sit deep. Los Blancos did allow their opponents plenty of possession in the first half, with head coach Alvaro Arbeloa hoping to open up some more space on the counter attack.

Brahim Diaz had a penalty claim waved away after he was bundled over on the edge of the penalty box, a moment that sparked some excitement in a game that was at risk of becoming a tame affair in the Spanish capital.

That was until Antonio Rudiger took matters into his own hands. With a few minutes to go before the break, a Madrid free-kick was parried back into a crowded penalty area. The ball fell to the German defender, who hit a sweet volley into the back of the net to give his side the lead.

Madrid were not done there. With Elche now pushing forward in search of an equaliser, Federico Valverde - fresh off his hat-trick heroics against Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday - hit another sweet strike right into the top corner to put his side in a very comfortable position heading into half-time.

It should have been 3-0 a few seconds into the second half. Diaz once again was causing problems and chased down a loose ball, fended off his man and bounded towards the goal. But the Madrid man blazed his effort over the bar, to the frustration of Vinicius Junior, who had sprinted the length of the pitch to support him.

Dean Huijsen eventually added a third to completely kill the game. After heading into the box for a set piece, the former Bournemouth man remained in the final third and got on the end of a beautiful Daniel Yanez cross to seal all three points.

Arda Guler capped off a great night for Madrid, spotting the goalkeeper off his line with just seconds to go and scoring from his own half, wiping away any disappointment from the players after a late consolation for the visitors.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Santiago Bernabeu...