Real Madrid issue official statement of solidarity with Colombia following devastating earthquake

Madrid's hierarchy acted swiftly to issue an official club statement to express their profound empathy and pray for the safety of all those affected by the tragedy in South America.

Via an official release published on the club's media channels, the 15-time European champions stated: "Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors wish to express their condolences to the families of the deceased and to all the people of Colombia following the earthquake that has struck this beloved country in recent hours.

"From Real Madrid we want to express our solidarity and wish a speedy recovery to the injured, to whom we send all our love."