Ex-Real Madrid man to form part of Michael Carrick's backroom staff at Man Utd alongside Gareth Southgate's old England No.2
Carrick returns to Old Trafford
Carrick agreed a deal to become United’s interim head coach on Monday night, with an official announcement scheduled for Tuesday once the paperwork is finalised. The 44-year-old, who pulled ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the interview process, has moved quickly to assemble a backroom team blending international pedigree with club connections as he prepares for the Manchester derby on Saturday.
Holland and Woodgate add experience
Holland is set to be installed as Carrick’s number two. The 55-year-old is highly regarded in coaching circles, having served as Southgate’s assistant during England’s successful runs to the Euro 2020 and 2024 finals, as well as the 2018 World Cup semi-final. Holland also brings extensive Premier League experience from a trophy-laden spell at Chelsea and was most recently the manager of Japanese side Yokohama F Marinos.
Joining him is Woodgate, whose playing career took him from Leeds to Real Madrid. Woodgate previously worked under Carrick at Middlesbrough and managed Bournemouth in 2021. He also shares a connection with United’s technical director, Jason Wilcox, having been teammates at Leeds.
The reshuffle also sees the return of former United defender Jonny Evans to the coaching setup, while Travis Binnion will step up from within the club's existing ranks to complete the staff.
Tactical shift expected under Carrick
Carrick secured the role after impressing chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Wilcox during face-to-face talks last Thursday. It is understood that Carrick’s vision for the team and his reputation as a "hands-on" coach were the deciding factors in choosing him over Solskjaer.
Fans can expect an immediate departure from the tactical setup employed by Ruben Amorim, who was sacked on January 5 after 14 months in charge. Carrick is set to scrap Amorim’s three-at-the-back system in favour of a 4-2-3-1 formation. The Portuguese stuck by his preferred formation throughout his spell in charge at Old Trafford and oversaw 63 matches, clocking up 25 wins and 23 defeats before his departure was confirmed following the 1-1 draw with Leeds.
"I’m going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that and that is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on," he said to the press just a day before he was dismissed.
Fletcher returns to the academy
With Carrick and his team arriving, Darren Fletcher will step down from first-team duties. The Scot took charge of matches against Burnley and Brighton as caretaker manager but will now return to his role with the Under-18s.
While Fletcher remains a key part of the club’s long-term plans, it was mutually agreed that returning to the academy setup was the best route for his continued coaching development. Carrick’s second stint in the United dugout following a three-game caretaker spell in 2021 begins with a high-stakes Premier League clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.
United have failed to win any of their last four matches, having been held to consecutive draws with Wolves, Leeds and Burnley in the Premier League before being knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton. The latest upset leaves them with just the Premier League to compete in, with the Red Devils sitting seventh in the English top-flight and three points behind Liverpool, who occupy fourth place.