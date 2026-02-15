Alexander-Arnold made just his sixth league start of the season in Saturday's 4-1 win over Real Sociedad as Los Blancos moved to the top of the table in Spain having earned an eighth successive league victory. And the 27-year-old managed his second league assist of the campaign as he turned provider for Gonzalo Garcia in the fifth minute of the resounding home success.
The right-back has endured a stop-start season with Real Madrid and a lack of game time and consistency has seen Alexander-Arnold linked with a move back to the Premier League. Indeed, Manchester City have been credited with an interest in Alexander-Arnold as the Cityzens gear up to overhaul their defence in the summer with a new right-back the priority for Pep Guardiola's side.
Having shone on his first league start of the year, Arbeloa heaped praise upon the former Liverpool man, insisting that the Spanish giants are 'lucky' to be able to call upon Alexander-Arnold.