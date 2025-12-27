Real Madrid line up Vinicius Junior contingency plan involving Paris-Saint Germain midfielder Vitinha

According to Cadena SER, that fallback plan would see Madrid pivot towards Vitinha, the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder who has long been admired by scouts at Valdebebas. In this scenario, Madrid would consider selling Vinícius for a fee no lower than €100 million (£87m), before redirecting that money into an aggressive pursuit of the Portuguese playmaker. Interest in Vitinha is not new. Within the club, he is viewed as a midfielder capable of transforming the tempo and structure of Madrid’s engine room, a profile they believe has been missing in recent seasons. The discussion around Vitinha inevitably ties into a broader debate about succession planning. The departures and advancing years of legends such as Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić have left a creative void in the middle of the pitch, one Madrid have struggled to fill decisively. As journalist Jorge C. Picon has explained, the club hierarchy recognised the problem but found few suitable replacements who were both convincing and financially viable. Rather than overspend, Madrid opted to explore internal solutions.

That gamble centred on the idea that one, or both, of Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler could evolve into deeper midfield roles. While both possess exceptional talent, neither experiment has fully delivered the control and rhythm traditionally associated with Madrid’s elite playmakers. As a result, the search for a true midfield organiser has quietly resumed, with Vitinha increasingly viewed as a near-ideal candidate.