Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos takes huge step towards completing fairy tale takeover of former club

It was revealed around the turn of the calendar year that Ramos was exploring the possibility of moving into club ownership. He is said to have lined up a team of investors who believe a deal with Sevilla can be done.

A significant step towards turning that dream into a reality is said to have been taken. According to Cadena SER, Ramos and his co-bidders have reached “a preliminary agreement with the club’s core group of reference shareholders”.

It is claimed that an “exclusivity period has now been opened, during which both parties will review Sevilla’s financial accounts before attempting to finalise a definitive deal”. Ramos has teamed up with Argentine entrepreneur Martin Ink - the CEO of Five Eleven Capital, an American soccer-focused investment group. They are already familiar with how Sevilla work as the club’s sporting director, Antonio Cordon, has previously been involved with the group.

Cadena SER report that Ramos has “signed a letter of intent with several of Sevilla’s principal shareholders, with the due diligence process representing the next formal step toward acquisition”.

