The ultimate troll?! Sergio Ramos mocks old rivals Atletico Madrid with shirt number choice after ex-Real Madrid star joins Mexican side Monterrey
Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has mocked former rivals Atletico Madrid with his shirt number choice at his new club Monterrey.
- Ramos joins Monterrey after six months as free agent
- Set to wear 93 jersey number to honour iconic moment
- Reference to his goal against Atleti in 2014 CL final