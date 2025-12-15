Real Madrid have left Xabi Alonso 'isolated' - Bayer Leverkusen chief questions Florentino Perez's treatment of coach amid early sack reports

Alonso's tenure at Real Madrid, once viewed as the homecoming of a managerial prodigy, has quickly turned into a trial by fire. Back-to-back home defeats to Celta and Manchester City added fuel to reports that Alonso's future at the club is in doubt heading into the weekend clash against Deportivo Alaves, which they won 2-1. Amidst growing reports that the 44-year-old is facing the sack already, his former boss at Leverkusen has spoken out to defend the coach, pointing the finger squarely at the structural differences between the two clubs. Carro, the CEO of the Bundesliga side, believes that Alonso has been left exposed by a Madrid board that fails to protect its managers in times of crisis.
Alonso departed Leverkusen in the summer to take the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu, tasked with leading a new era for Los Blancos. However, results have been mixed, and the Spanish press has already begun to sharpen its knives. For Carro, who oversaw Alonso’s historic unbeaten domestic double in Germany, the issue lies not with the tactician’s ability, but with the ruthless and often lonely environment fostered by Madrid president Florentino Perez.