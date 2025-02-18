Real MadridGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Real Madrid to QUIT La Liga?! Los Blancos considering unprecedented move to another major European league after Jude Bellingham red card row

Real MadridLaLigaJ. BellinghamSerie ABundesligaLigue 1

Real Madrid are reportedly considering quitting La Liga and moving to another major European league following the Jude Bellingham red card row.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bellingham controversially sent off vs Osasuna
  • Real Madrid frustrated with officiating in Spain
  • Considering joining Serie A, Ligue 1 or Bundesliga
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match