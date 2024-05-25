Florentino PerezGetty Images
Real Madrid tie down another star! La Liga champions close to agreeing contact extension with key full-back

Lucas VazquezReal MadridLaLigaTransfersSpain

Real Madrid are reportedly set to hand a contract extension to a key full back who is versatile enough to play as a winger as well.

  • Madrid set to offer a fresh deal to Lucas Vazquez
  • Will keep the Spaniard at the club until 2025
  • Ancelotti pushed the club to offer him an extension
