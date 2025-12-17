The pair haven't referenced each over too much on social media since going public, with posts showing their relationship few and far between. However, Bellingham bucked that trend to wish his significant other a happy birthday, paying tribute to Castro in an Instagram story with a series of pictures accompanied by the caption: "Happy birthday my love."
Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham shares rare photos with girlfriend Ashlyn Castro in loved-up birthday post
Bellingham wishes girlfriend happy birthday
- Getty Images Sport
Breakup rumours quashed in October
There had been rumours of a possible parting between Bellingham and American model Castro, but the latter rubbished those rumblings in October with a happy birthday message of her own, writing: "Happy birthday! I love you so much!"
In another post, she also added: "Most thoughtful, kind-hearted, hard-working, incredible human I’ve ever met. You bring so much light into this world."
Back in February, the couple were spotted in the stands for Madrid's clash with Girona, with Bellingham suspended after receiving a controversial red card against Osasuna.
Castro had previously been described as knowing "how to navigate the limelight", with a newspaper insider claiming: "What is certain is that Ashlyn knows how to navigate the limelight. With several years of experience in the world of A-listers, she understands how to maintain intrigue while keeping her private life private. Whether she becomes a permanent fixture in Jude's world or fades into the background remains to be seen. But for now, the only certainty is that wherever Ashlyn goes, attention follows."
Bellingham's 2025-26 season so far
It's been a rather stunted season thus far for Bellingham, who had to undergo shoulder surgery over the summer to fix an issue he had been managing since 2023. He started to feature more regularly in October and scored three goals in three successive matches that month, helping Los Blancos beat Juventus, Barcelona and Valencia.
He hasn't been helped by his side being inconsistent at the best of times. There has been all sort of conjecture surrounding manager Xabi Alonso, who has been under the threat of the sack following some less than desirable performances both in La Liga and the Champions League. However, the team recently bounced back from consecutive defeats to Celta Vigo and Manchester City by claiming a crucial victory over Alaves, though they remain four points behind leaders Barcelona at the summit of Spain's top flight.
Bellingham has also faced a fight to get back into the England squad under Thomas Tuchel. The German manager left the former Borussia Dortmund star out of his roster for September matches against Andorra and Serbia, but Bellingham soon found some form and was named in the November squad. He will hope to claim a starting XI spot for the 2026 FIFA World Cup but faces competition from Morgan Rogers, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer.
- Getty Images Sport
Bellingham set for winter break in Spain
While teams in England will continue to play throughout the festive period, Bellingham and Madrid will have a bit of time off to rest and reassess their goals for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign. Following Wednesday's Copa del Rey clash with CF Talavera de la Reina, Alonso's side face Sevilla at the Bernabeu before enjoying a two-week break ahead of their next fixture, which is another home game, this time against Real Betis.
They will then head to Saudi Arabia to participate in the 2026 Supercopa de Espana. They will face city rivals Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals, with the winners taking on one of Barcelona or Athletic Club at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah for a chance to claim the silverware.