Real Madrid injury crisis deepens as Eder Militao suffers worrying blow ahead of Man City showdown following brutal La Liga loss to Celta

The 2-0 scoreline against Celta Vigo was a difficult result for Madrid, but a major talking point was the injury suffered by star centre-back Militao. The Brazilian pulled up clutching his hamstring midway through the first half, confirming an increasingly alarming situation at the heart of Madrid's defence. He could be out for around four months, according to AS, and the blow comes as a significant setback, coming just as Alonso needed his most dependable defenders available for a demanding run of fixtures.

Militao’s importance to the side cannot be overstated. His pace, aerial dominance, and recovery skills are central to how Madrid defend, allowing the full-backs and midfield to operate higher up the pitch. His early departure immediately unsettled the side, a fragility only compounded later in the game by the rash decisions that led to red cards for both Garcia and Carreras. This trio of incidents has exposed a severe lack of cover and discipline, turning a potential speed bump into a major crisis of availability. As the team look ahead to crucial La Liga and Champions League clashes, the loss of Militao changes the entire complexion of their defensive strategy.