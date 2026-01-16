Real Madrid hit by fresh Kylian Mbappe blow as Alvaro Arbeloa's problems pile up after replacing Xabi Alonso

The atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu has turned toxic in record time this January, with Real Madrid currently mired in a "very negative dynamic" following a catastrophic sequence of results. having surrendered two potential titles in the space of seven days, the Spanish giants are a club in turmoil. The sacking of Xabi Alonso following the Supercopa de Espana final defeat to Barcelona was supposed to act as a circuit breaker, yet his successor, Alvaro Arbeloa, has endured a baptism of fire.
Arbeloa’s tenure began in disastrous fashion with a humiliating Copa del Rey exit at the hands of Albacete earlier this week. Now, as he prepares for his first La Liga fixture in charge against Levante, he has been dealt a severe personnel blow. According to reports from French outlet L'Equipe, Mbappe has been ruled out of the encounter. The French superstar’s left knee is still causing him significant issues, and while the pain has reportedly decreased, he is firmly "not in a condition" to contest a high-level match.