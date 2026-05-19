Revealed: How much Real Madrid have paid to free Jose Mourinho from Benfica contract as ‘Special One’ sees release clause triggered

Real Madrid have officially cleared the path for Mourinho to return to the club after paying his release clause at Benfica. Sky Sport Italia reports that the Spanish giants triggered the €3 million fee required to terminate his contract with the Lisbon-based side on Monday, May 18.
The move marks a decisive step in Florentino Perez’s plan to bring the 'Special One' back to Madrid. Mourinho is now legally free to formalise his agreement with the club where he spent three high-profile seasons between 2010 and 2013, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana.