Despite public attempts to downplay the incident, Madrid have confirmed a serious physical confrontation took place between Tchouameni and Valverde. The club’s internal investigation focuses on a very serious breach of conduct that left Valverde requiring hospital treatment for a head injury, with a recovery period of up to 14 days. An official instructor has been appointed to oversee the proceedings, which could see both midfielders suspended from all duties for up to a month.
Revealed: The heavy sanctions Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni may face at Real Madrid following training ground bust-up that hospitalised Uruguayan midfielder
Madrid launch investigation into Valverde-Tchouameni incident
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Duo could be banned for a month
The disciplinary process requires the newly appointed instructor to draft a formal statement of charges based on witness testimony and evidence collected from the training ground. Once these charges are officially served, the Frenchman and the Uruguayan will be granted a specific window to submit their legal statement of defence to the investigator. According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, the players could face "10 to 30 days of suspension from employment and salary" if the internal charges are upheld.
Severe repercussions await Uruguay & France stars
The decision to open a formal case indicates that the club hierarchy views the bust-up as a "very serious situation" requiring rigorous legal handling. Beyond the immediate loss of earnings, the players may face additional financial penalties imposed by the club for the damage caused to the team's professional environment. This internal process is expected to last several weeks, and it remains unclear whether the resulting sporting bans will be enforced during the current campaign or deferred until the next season.
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El Clasico title decider
Madrid must now navigate a high-pressure run of fixtures without Valverde, while the looming threat of Tchouameni’s suspension creates a significant vacuum in Alvaro Arbeloa’s midfield. The squad’s cohesion faces an immediate test this Sunday in a high-stakes El Clasico against Barcelona, where a defeat would officially crown their rivals as La Liga champions. With the disciplinary process set to conclude soon, management must weigh up how to reintegrate the pair while upholding the club's strict standards during this critical juncture.