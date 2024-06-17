EndrickGetty Images
Jamie Spencer

New Real Madrid signing Endrick teases announcement 'that will shake the world of sports' in cryptic Instagram post

Real MadridLaLigaBrazilCopa America

Endrick has teased an imminent major announcement ahead of officially completing his transfer to Real Madrid this summer..

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Endrick shares Instagram post holding shirt
  • Jersey features number 26 on the back
  • Youngster promises to reveal all on June 20
Article continues below