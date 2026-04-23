Real Madrid's hopes of a late-season surge have been dealt a massive blow following the news that Militao and Guler will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 domestic campaign. Medical examinations conducted on Thursday confirmed that both players have sustained grade two hamstring tears, carrying a recovery timeline of three to four weeks.
Real Madrid suffer double injury blow as key duo ruled out for rest of season
A heavy blow for Real Madrid
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Defensive and creative pillars sidelined at crucial juncture
The timing is catastrophic for Los Blancos, as the injuries effectively rule the pair out of several weeks. Militao was forced off during Tuesday’s clash with Alaves, while Guler’s absence from training on Thursday sparked the initial fears that were later confirmed by scans.
"After the tests carried out today on our player Arda Guler by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the biceps femoris of his right leg. Pending evolution," read the club's official statement.
Meanwhile, Los Blancos also released an update on Militao's condition: "Following tests carried out today on our player Eder Militao by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the biceps femoris of his left leg. Awaiting progress."
Medical staff prioritise long-term fitness over rushed return
According to reports from Diario AS, the club’s medical department is adopting a cautious approach to the rehabilitation of both stars. With the World Cup approaching in just a few weeks, there is no appetite to risk further complications by rushing them back for the final fortnight of the Liga season.
Instead, the priority has shifted toward ensuring both the Brazilian defender and the Turkish playmaker are 100% fit for their respective international commitments this summer. The duo will now begin a structured rehabilitation program at Valdebebas aimed at achieving long-term fitness ahead of the next campaign.
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Title hopes fade as squad depth is tested
The loss of Militao and Guler means Real Madrid face a tough challenge if they are to wrestle the Liga title from leaders Barcelona, who are nine points clear. With several key figures now missing, the Madrid board may be forced to reassess their squad depth and recruitment strategy ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window to avoid similar crises in the future. Real Madrid travel to Seville on Friday night to face Real Betis, a fixture that has become significantly more difficult following the latest medical updates.