The gastroenteritis affecting Asencio, which caused him to miss the second leg against Bayern in Munich, has not subsided, and the player had to go to the hospital this Saturday morning to undergo some tests and receive treatment. Miguel Angel Diaz of COPE first broke the news, which has since been confirmed by AS.

Asencio is the victim of a severe virus that is circulating with great force in the Community of Madrid, as many more cases have been detected recently. He is reportedly not the only employee of the club currently suffering from the illness, though his symptoms have proven particularly stubborn.