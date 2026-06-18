Real Madrid confirm Ibrahima Konate signing on free transfer after Liverpool departure
Madrid secure major defensive addition
Real Madrid have confirmed the arrival of Konate after reaching an agreement with the France international following his departure from Liverpool. The 27-year-old has signed a four-year contract that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 2030. The move sees Los Blancos strengthen their back line without paying a transfer fee, continues the club’s approach of targeting high-profile players nearing the end of their contracts, and allowing them to invest resources elsewhere while securing proven talent.
- AFP
Mourinho gets his third signing of the summer
Konate becomes the third signing of Jose Mourinho’s second spell in charge of Real Madrid, following the arrivals of Marc Cucurella and Bernardo Silva. The defender was reportedly identified as a priority target well before the deal was finalised.
Club president Florentino Perez is said to have viewed Konate as an important addition as Madrid looked to reinforce a squad that has faced defensive injury problems and depth concerns in recent seasons. His profile also fits the demands of Mourinho’s plans, with the Frenchman offering physicality, pace and defensive reliability in central defence.
A natural fit for Madrid’s long-term plans
Konate’s arrival addresses a key need within the Real Madrid squad. Injuries and a shortage of options in central defence have created recurring challenges, making defensive reinforcements a priority. The Frenchman is expected to adapt quickly to life in Madrid thanks to the strong French presence already at the club, including Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy.
Madrid had reportedly monitored Konate for an extended period and accelerated their pursuit once it became clear that he would not extend his stay at Liverpool. Their swift move allowed them to secure the defender ahead of other interested European clubs.
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Presentation postponed by international duty
Although the transfer has been completed, Konate will not be unveiled immediately. The defender is currently away with France at the World Cup and will be officially presented at the Santiago Bernabeu only after Les Bleus conclude their involvement in the tournament. Once he arrives in Madrid, attention will turn to his integration into Mourinho’s squad as Los Blancos look to build a defence capable of competing for major honours.