Real Madrid's next centre-back? Los Blancos planning transfer raid for Borussia Dortmund star

Real Madrid have struggled with injuries to their centre-backs over the past few years, with the likes of Eder Militao, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger all suffering long-term injuries at points. Dean Huijsen's arrival from Bournemouth has helped ease the burden on that aforementioned trio, while academy graduate Raul Asencio has also enjoyed plenty of game time in the past two seasons.
While Militao's contract runs until June 2028, the deals for Alaba and Rudiger expire at the end of the current campaign and the duo could both leave as free agents in the summer.
Those exits could leave Madrid short on options in defence, which is why their rumoured pursuit of Schlotterbeck makes sense.