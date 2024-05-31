More than just a vibes man - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti can rightly claim to be the greatest manager of his generation

Not even Pep Guardiola can boast the same level of success as the under-appreciated Italian, who is bidding to win his fifth European Cup as a coach

When Arrigo Sacchi and Carlo Ancelotti spoke the morning after Real Madrid had knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League with two late goals, the older man was still suffering the effects of the nerve-shredding nature of the victory.

"Carlo, I had a really bad time watching that game!" Sacchi said with faux fury. "Arrigo, it's a tactic," Ancelotti dead-panned. "We pretend to be dead and then, suddenly, at the end of the match, we rise again and win!"

The Madrid boss was obviously joking, but there are those that seriously believe that Ancelotti is a man without a plan; all vibes, no tactics. Indeed, his critics see him as some sort of Italian Harry Redknapp, nicking a living for years at some of Europe's elite clubs by simply telling Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. to "just f*cking run about".

Such a view does Ancelotti a great disservice. After all, we're talking about a man who has a strong claim on the title of the greatest manager of all time.