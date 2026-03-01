Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa sends out strong message on Rodrygo amid talk of summer exit

Arbeloa was quick to dismiss any suggestion that the former Santos starlet is surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu, especially with several Premier League giants reportedly circling for his signature ahead of the summer window. The passionate defense comes as Rodrygo continues to see his long-term future at Real Madrid called into question, with exit rumours predictably surfacing during every transfer period.
However, the Brazilian attacker insists he remains entirely unfazed by the constant noise. "I’m used to it; every year they say I’m leaving," Rodrygo revealed when discussing the relentless speculation throughout 2025. "During the transfer window, every week I was on a different team. I even joked with my parents and friends, ‘Look, today I’m on this one, tomorrow I’m on that one.’ Every week I was on a different team, but, as I said, I was very calm mentally and it didn’t affect me at all. I’ll continue giving my all every day I wear this shirt."