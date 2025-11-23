Real Madrid issue apology after showing wrong player in tribute to Diogo Jota and brother Andre Silva

The 28-year-old striker and brother Andre Silva were killed in a single car collision in July in an incident that shocked the footballing world to its core. A number of teams have paid tribute to both players in the months since, while Liverpool fans chant his name in the 20th minute of games.
Real Madrid had sought to pay their own tribute to the pair over the weekend but were forced into an apology as they inadvertently showed the wrong player a video. Alongside Jota wasn't his brother, but rather former RB Leipzig striker, and current Elche player, Andre Silva.
Incidentally, Real Madrid face Elche at the Martinez Valero in La Liga on Sunday, with Silva expected to start for Eder Sarabia's side. The Spanish powerhouse have since come out and apologised for showing the wrong player, and expressed their "regret" over the incident.