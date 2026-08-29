Rayan Cherki slams 's***' first-half performance despite inspired brace in Manchester City victory over Crystal Palace

The former Lyon playmaker was quick to criticise his early performance despite emerging as the match-winner for the Citizens. Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Cherki explained: "My performance was so-so. In the first half, we didn't find the space, I played so s***.

"I need to show them I want to play, I want to score. Next time I want to give the ball around more. I looked at Enzo [Maresca] and I knew I needed to change it for the second half."

Reflecting on the final result, he added: "I'm very happy for the win."