Rayan Cherki 'hungry like crazy' to win World Cup as France prepare for last-16 showdown

France are preparing for the business end of the 2026 World Cup, and Cherki is adamant that the squad's motivation is at an all-time high. The 22-year-old, who has seen limited minutes during the tournament so far, spoke out via a video shared by the French national team to rally support ahead of the round of 16 clash against Paraguay.

"This qualification, it’s magnificent, we are in the round of 16 of the World Cup," the Manchester City star said. "We are hungry, we're very, very hungry. We are in the final phase of the World Cup. Whoever wins stays, whoever loses, have a good holiday! Right now, I think people probably don’t see it, but we're hungry like crazy."



