Mexico player ratings vs. Ecuador: Raúl Jiménez and Julián Quiñones end El Tri's 40-year drought in the knockouts as dream continues

Mexico had waited 40 years for a night like this.

Two thunderous finishes from El Tri strikers Raúl Jiménez and Julián Quiñones gave Mexico their first World Cup knockout-stage win since 1986, sending Estadio Azteca into the kind of release that only decades of frustration can create.

The night also belonged to Roberto Alvarado, who became the first Mexico player to record three assists in a single World Cup. Once again, he was central to the attack, finding pockets of space and helping connect the pieces around Jiménez, Quiñones and Gilberto Mora.

Mora was the surprise in the starting XI and responded with the calm of someone much older. At 17 years, 259 days, he became the second-youngest player to start a World Cup knockout-stage match, behind only Pelé, who did so at 17 years, 239 days, in 1958.

GOAL rates Mexico's players after their win over Ecuador at Estadio Azteca...