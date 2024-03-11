Hojlund-Man-UtdGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Rasmus Hojlund comes under fire from Man Utd team-mates for giving interview to YouTube channel that 'slaughters' the club

Manchester UnitedRasmus HoejlundPremier League

Rasmus Hojlund has faced criticism from Manchester United teammates for giving an interview to a YouTube channel.

  • Hojlund slammed by Man Utd teammates
  • Gave an interview to a controversial YouTube channel
  • Man Utd next face Liverpool in FA Cup

