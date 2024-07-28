Rasmus Hojlund and Lenny Yoro fall to injury while Gabriel Jesus excels: Winners and Losers from Arsenal's preseason victory over Manchester United in the USA

Arsenal looked composed in the final-third, but the storyline will be Man Utd's continued injury woes

Hollywood celebrities came out to catch their English clubs in action Saturday evening, with popstar Justin Bieber, Denver Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook and A-list actor Will Poulter spotted amongst the crowd for Man Utd's preseason match vs Arsenal in Los Angeles, California.

The Red Devils fell to the Gunners 2-1, with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli leading Arsenal to victory. The lone effort for United came off the boot of Rasmus Hojlund, who was brilliant to start the match until his removal in the 16th minute.

United earned their lead 10 minutes into the match, but Jesus leveled things just 16 minutes after. The winner came late, with Martinelli bagging a lovely solo goal in the 81st minute to secure the victory.

The loss won't be much of a worry for Man Utd boss Erik Ten Hag, rather, he'll be more worried about his star forward and new signing, Lenny Yoro, who were both removed from action in the first half due to injury.

With the Community Shield exactly two weeks away, and just two more preseason matches on the cards, Ten Hag will have a lot on his mind following their loss to Arteta and co.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from SoFi Stadium...