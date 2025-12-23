Rasmus Hojlund aims brutal dig at Man Utd as Napoli star celebrates winning first trophy with Napoli

Hojlund was allowed to leave the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ as the Red Devils drafted in Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. They invested £74m ($100m) in the Slovenia international, but have seen him endure a similar fate to many of the forwards that went before him.

Sesko, in what has been an injury-hit debut campaign with Premier League heavyweights, has found the target on only two occasions through 14 appearances. Much more was expected of another 22-year-old forward.

Questions are being asked of whether United made the right choice in allowing Hojlund to leave while spending big on a replacement that was untested in English football. Jamie Jackson, Red Devils correspondent for The Guardian, has told talkSPORT of that decision: “So far, he's [Sesko] had half a season, I get that he's been injured and all the rest of it. But again we're talking about top level, elite football. These players are brought in for a reason. He's the number nine.

“I'd say so far, Hojlund looks the better player. Hojlund’s got burning pace, the number nine, obviously he’s on loan at Napoli. Sesko looks a bit lost. Every time he gets the ball you think he's going to lose it, it's not a great sign.

“Hopefully, because we all want to see players flourish and be stars, we love to see that in any sort of team, whoever you support, players light up games. But he doesn't really light up games at all, does he? You think the opposite, you think, 'Oh dear me he's a little bit of a liability at the moment.'

“Now it's a chicken-egg thing - he needs to play more to get confidence, but the confidence seems to be sapped every time he does play because he doesn't perform particularly well and then that becomes a negative sort of spiral. So I'm not very impressed at all.”