'Rashford left because you're sh*t!' - Embarrassment for Ruben Amorim as Everton fans chant in support of striker Man Utd ditched in January before Beto & Abdoulaye Doucoure COPY his celebration

EvertonBetoEverton vs Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedPremier LeagueA. Doucoure

Everton fans mocked Manchester United by chanting the name of Marcus Rashford in the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime.

  • Everton were 2-0 up at half-time
  • Toffees fans chant Rashford's name
  • Beto and Doucoure copy his celebration
