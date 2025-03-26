Raphinha Getty Images Sport
Raphinha restrained by Endrick after run-ins with Emi Martinez & Leandro Paredes as tensions spill over following Argentina's rout of Brazil - but Lionel Scaloni 'forgives' Barcelona star for X-rated pre-match taunts

Brazil star Raphinha was restrained by team-mate Endrick after run-ins with Emiliano Martinez and Leandro Paredes during a 4-1 loss to Argentina.

  • Brazil thrashed by Argentina
  • Raphinha targeted after pre-match comments
  • Was forgiven by Scaloni
