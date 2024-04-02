'I've damaged my body' - Raphael Varane speaks out on concussions problem in football after missing Man Utd game due to 'eye fatigue' as he advises his seven-year-old son to stop heading the ball
A "damaged" Raphael Varane has spoken out on concussions in football, with the Manchester United star advising his son not to head the ball.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Varane feels 'damaged' after years of professional football
- Revealed two matches when he felt concussed and yet carried on
- Admitted missing Man Utd game due to 'eye fatigue'