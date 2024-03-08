Rangers FCGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Rangers pay tribute to 25-year-old fan who died after Europa League clash against Benfica

RangersEuropa LeagueFan storiesBenfica vs RangersBenfica

Rangers paid tribute to 25-year-old fan, Thomas McAllister, who died after attending the club's Europa League last-16 clash with Benfica in Lisbon.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • McAllister in Lisbon to support Rangers
  • Passed away in the Portuguese city
  • The reason of death is not yet known

Editors' Picks