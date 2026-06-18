Official: Rangers confirm Derek McInnes as new manager after spectacular season at Hearts as Danny Rohl leaves for Austrian giants

McInnes is officially back at Ibrox. The Glasgow giants have confirmed that the Scotsman has signed a three-year deal to take the reins at his former club. McInnes, who made over 150 appearances for the Gers between 1995 and 2000, returns with more than 800 matches of managerial experience under his belt.
The move follows an impressive season at Hearts, where he collected the PFA Scotland, SPFL and SFWA Manager of the Year awards. Rangers have also confirmed that Alan Archibald, Paul Sheerin and Craig Clark will join him as part of his backroom staff. McInnes replaces Rohl, whose departure was confirmed earlier this week. The German coach has since opted to continue his career in the Austrian Bundesliga with Red Bull Salzburg.