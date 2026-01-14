Raheem Sterling offered Chelsea lifeline as Liam Rosenior reveals plans to speak to 'outstanding' winger over 'bomb squad' demotion
Sterling's miserable spell
Sterling joined Chelsea during the 2023-24 season, with the Blues paying £47.5m ($64m) to lure him from Manchester City. However, he has slowly fallen down the pecking order in west London and was loaned out to Arsenal for the 2024-25 campaign. Sterling has not kicked a ball this season and the BBC reports that he is currently training away from the first team, doing so at a separate time and in a separate building, alongside Disasi. The central defender has not played for the club in the league since January 20, 2025.
Rosenior's olive branch
Manager Liam Rosenior is working through a backlog of tasks since replacing Enzo Maresca, and has revealed he will speak to the exiled pair.
He said: "I will have conversations with them. We're in January, as you know.
"Raheem's had an outstanding career. I've got huge respect for him. Axel is someone I've really, really liked as a player for a long time.
"Honestly, I have to have a conversation with them. I have to have a conversation with the club. I'm being genuinely honest. I literally have got to work through a list of priorities. I will do in the next few days."
Sterling is said to be attracting interest from Serie A side Napoli, while both Roma and Lyon have made enquiries about Disasi. Chelsea, though, cannot sanction another overseas loan, as there are currently six players on foreign loans, and they would have to cancel one to allow either to move on short-term deals.
Will Chelsea spend again?
Chelsea made nine first-team signings in the summer, bringing in the likes of Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, and Estevao Willian, with a particular focus on attacking reinforcements. That has left Sterling further down the pecking order than ever and, when asked about potential new signings in January, Rosenior played down the chance of another splurge.
He added: "The first conversation I had with the guys [the club's hierarchy] was I want to assess the most important players, which are the ones who are here. Normally you get good surprises if you give people a chance.
"I had some really, really good surprises in the game against Charlton. Yes, we're in January, and yes, we want the club to be as successful as possible in the short term.
"But I also think sometimes the answers lie within the building and not outside. So I'll make a decision on that with the guys. Probably later in the week when I've seen everyone."
Chelsea have already agreed deals for a number of new signings ahead of next season, including Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha, Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda, and Corinthians left-back Denner Evangelista. They have also signed Dastan Satapayev from Kazakhstani team Kairat.
What comes next?
Chelsea face Arsenal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, before a Premier League clash with Brentford. The Blues are currently eighth in the table, four points adrift of the top four.
Rosenior has already insisted he is the man who will make the big decisions at Stamford Bridge, telling reporters: “I don’t think it’s possible to ever be in this job and not be your own man. People will see through you straight away. I will make the decisions at this football club. That’s why I’ve been brought in. I understand. I know what’s being said in the press.
“But there’s no way you can be successful as a manager if you don’t make the decisions for yourself. The great thing for me is I’ve experienced working in this setup. The guys have been nothing but supportive for me at Strasbourg. We’ve had huge success at that club. I intend to work exactly the same way here.”