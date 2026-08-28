Pro Shots
'He thinks he's better than he is' - Rafael van der Vaart rips into Ajax defender Jorthy Mokio
A wild European victory marred by criticism
Ajax secured an entertaining 5-3 win over Sion in the UEFA Conference League, but the high-scoring affair failed to impress everyone back in the Netherlands. While the Amsterdam outfit managed to outscore their opponents, their defensive frailties immediately drew sharp scrutiny from pundits and analysts. Former Dutch international Rafael van der Vaart singled out young Belgian defender Jorthy Mokio for a particularly harsh assessment regarding his attitude and on-pitch discipline.
- AFP
Van der Vaart's scathing verdict on Mokio
Speaking on the television programme Ziggo Sport, Van der Vaart expressed genuine concern over the youngster's perceived arrogance during matches. The former Ajax midfielder insisted that senior professional football requires far more pragmatism than what the teenager has currently demonstrated on the pitch.
"I'm afraid he thinks he's much better than he actually is. Or than he is at the moment, so to speak," Van der Vaart stated. "It seems like he just wants to play football, but it's not youth football anymore, you know? You have to be very professional."
Exposing structural vulnerabilities in midfield
Beyond individual critiques, Van der Vaart pointed out a deeper tactical flaw plaguing Ajax whenever they lose possession of the ball. He argued that the team's expansive shape leaves them dangerously exposed on counter-attacks, creating constant panic inside their own penalty area.
"Ajax tends to play too wide," the analyst observed. "It was evident today as well: when they lost the ball, they immediately became extremely dangerous. Everyone enters the penalty area with their back to goal. That really needs to improve."
- ANP
Addressing defensive flaws moving forward
As Ajax celebrate their progression in Europe, the stark warning from a club legend highlights major issues that manager Michel must address immediately. Fixing their defensive transition and structural width will be vital before facing tougher domestic and continental opponents. For young players like Mokio, the critique serves as a steep learning curve in adapting to the ruthless demands of elite senior football.
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