Rafael van der Vaart claims he had 'better technique' than Cristiano Ronaldo as ex-Real Madrid star lifts lid on what really made CR7 'special'
Rafael van der Vaart has startlingly claimed his technical abilities were better than Cristiano Ronaldo, who he worked with for a year at Real Madrid.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Van der Vaart has made some massive assertions
- Played together with Ronaldo at Real Madrid in the 2009-10 season
- Also revealed what differentiates CR7 from his peers