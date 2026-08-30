Revealed: Why Rafael Leao snubbed Aston Villa for shock €45m Galatasaray transfer after weeks of intense speculation regarding his AC Milan future

In one of the most unexpected twists of the summer transfer window, Leao has finalised his departure from Milan to join Galatasaray in a deal worth a total package of €45 million. The 27-year-old forward arrived in Istanbul on Saturday to a rapturous reception from thousands of supporters at Ataturk Airport, marking the end of a seven-year stint at San Siro where he developed into one of Europe's most feared attackers.

During his time at the San Siro, Leao established himself as one of the most clinical and entertaining wingers in world football. Across 291 appearances for the Rossoneri, Leao racked up an impressive tally of 80 goals and 65 assists. His contributions were pivotal in securing the 2021-22 Serie A title, ending a long drought for the club, and he also helped them lift theSupercoppa Italiana in 2024.